Austin went 3-for-3 in Sunday's spring training loss to Toronto. He's hitting .400 (10-for-25) this spring.

Austin hit 17 home runs with a .767 OPS last season and looked to have a chance at a regular role with the Twins. However, the offseason additions of C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez could make Austin expendable. However, Miguel Sano's foot injury that will keep him out a month could leave room for Austin on the roster in the short term. Austin is out of minor-league options, so he could be kept over other bench options as a result.

