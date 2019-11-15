Tyler Austin: Headed overseas
Austin signed a one-year contract with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Austin split time with Minnesota, Milwaukee and San Francisco during the 2019 campaign, struggling to a .188 average with nine homers and 24 RBI over 89 games. He'll take his talents overseas for at least the next year, though a return to the MLB certainly can't be ruled out at this point.
