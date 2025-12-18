Austin signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Since taking his last MLB at-bat in 2019, Austin has spent the past six seasons playing in Japan for the Yokohama Bay Stars of Nippon Professional Baseball. After posting a .945 OPS during his time overseas, the 34-year-old will now return stateside to join the Cubs and work as a platoon partner with Moises Ballesteros at designated hitter.