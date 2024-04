Triple-A St. Paul placed Holland on the 7-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Holland was off to a strong start with Triple-A St. Paul this season, slashing .270/.426/.541 with 12 runs, two home runs, six steals and eight RBI over 47 plate appearances. Holland's move to the IL corresponds with St. Paul activating infielder Michael Helman (hamstring) off the 7-day injured list.