Twins' Yeinier Cano: Signs with Twins
Cano signed a contract with Minnesota that includes a $750,000 signing bonus, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Cano is a 25-year old Cuban defector who was regarded as the No. 2 International free agent in 2018 by MLB Pipeline (it took some time for him to sign with a MLB team). He throws in the mid-90s with his fastball and is seen having some plus off-speed pitches. He played in Argentina after defecting from Cuba in 2018. He should advance quickly in the minors when up to speed given his age and experience. Some scouts thought he was major league ready, but his low strikeout rate in Cuba's Serie Nacional pro league (6.8 K/9 in 2015-16) are a concern.
