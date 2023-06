Nittoli exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday and will either be released or added to Chicago's 26-man active roster in the next 48 hours, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Nittoli posted a 3.48 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings this season at Triple-A Iowa. He shouldn't have too much trouble securing a minor-league deal with another organization if the Cubs opt to let him hit the open market.