White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said the hope is Vaughn (foot) can return to the lineup Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn has been sidelined for much of this week due to a bruised left foot and is still experiencing some lingering discomfort, but he should avoid the injured list and be available for the team's next series against the crosstown Cubs. The 25-year-old first baseman is sitting on 12 homers and 54 RBI through 94 games this season with the White Sox.