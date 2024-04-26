Vaught went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Vaughn singled in his first trip to the plate before also stealing his first base of the season, but was left stranded. He added a double in his next at-bat, then came around to score on a Paul DeJong single to put Chicago up 2-0, marking the first baseman's only multi-hit performance since April 9 against the Guardians. Vaughn is still batting just .167 following the two-hit effort, though he has hit safely in three of his last four games.