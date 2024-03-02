Vaughn focused on adding strength and improving his agility this offseason, Scott Merkinof MLB.com reports.

Vaughn detailed that he worked with bands and focused on improving his footwork while eating better. He played a full season at first base for the first time in 2023, which also helped him post a career-best 615 plate appearances and his offseason work could further improve his durability. Vaughn has yet to take a significant step forward from a skills perspective and has maintained a near identical line across the last two campaigns.