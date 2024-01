The White Sox and Vaughn avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was Vaughn's first year of arbitration eligibility. The 25-year-old has yet to break out for the White Sox but did set new career highs with 21 home runs and 81 RBI in 2023. He'll be looking to take another step forward in 2024.