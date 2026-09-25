The Brewers placed Vaughn on the 10-day injured list Friday due to an illness, retroactive to Tuesday.

Vaughn's move to the IL will make him unavailable for the rest of the regular season, but he will be eligible to return from the injured list before the Brewers begin their postseason run in the NLDS on Oct. 3. The 28-year-old enjoyed the most efficient campaign of his career this year despite hitting a career-low six homers, slashing .306/.390/.444 with 43 RBI and 33 runs over 331 plate appearances. Brandon Lockridge was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.