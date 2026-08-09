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Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Making rare start at third base

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vaughn will start at third base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Vaughn has previously logged 10 total innings at third base across six games this season, but he'll be making his first start at the position Sunday since the 2021 campaign. He's unlikely to emerge as a regular option at the hot corner for the Brewers, as Vaughn appears to be drawing the start merely because David Hamilton is needed at shortstop with Joey Ortiz (neck) and Cooper Pratt (hamstring) both unavailable for the series finale.

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