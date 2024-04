Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts Sunday against the Royals.

Despite his three punchouts in Sunday's game, Vaughn has struck out at only a 20 percent clip this season. He's still hitting only .194 across 35 plate appearances, a mark that should improve over time. More concerning is Vaughn's lack of power, as he has zero extra-base hits and has yet to barrel a ball across 24 batted-ball events.