Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in a 4-0 win over the Nationals during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After looking shaky in the matinee by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, Vaughn's bat roared to life in the nightcap as he crushed a three-run homer off Mitchell Parker in the third inning before adding a solo shot off Jackson Rutledge in the eighth. All three of Vaughn's long balls on the season have come in the last five games, and over his last seven contests the 26-year-old first baseman has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with three doubles and six RBI.