Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's loss to Baltimore.

Vaughn knocked an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning before belting a game-tying solo shot in the seventh. It was the first time he left the yard since his two-homer performance May 14. He has just four home runs with a .587 OPS through 200 plate appearances this season.