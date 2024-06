Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.

Vaughn singled and scored in the fourth inning before knocking a solo blast in the sixth. After a 36-game homerless drought to begin the year, he's gone deep six times over his last 22 appearances, including two straight games. During that span, he's boosted his season OPS from .507 to .633 through 237 total plate appearances.