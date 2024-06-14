Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Vaughn opened the scoring in the contest with a solo homer to center field in the third inning and later produced the game-winning RBI with a run-scoring groundout in the 10th. The first baseman has been swinging a hot bat of late with six multi-hit efforts over his past 10 contests. Vaughn has reached safely via hit or walk in 14 consecutive games and is slashing .327/.373/.600 with four homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that span.