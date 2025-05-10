Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Marlins.
Vaughn popped his fourth home run of the season in the second inning of Friday's win, his first long ball since April 20. He's still managed some moderate production in that span, hitting .243 with seven RBI and four runs scored across 18 games.
