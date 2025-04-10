Vaughn went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, three walks and one run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

Vaughn was able to reach base three times Wednesday despite not recording a hit, and he scored the first run of the game on a Lenyn Sosa RBI single in the first inning. Vaughn has reached base in six of his last eight games but has gone 5-for-28 with four walks, one home run and five RBI over that span.