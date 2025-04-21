Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.
Vaughn extended the team's lead to 7-4 with a 405-foot blast off Liam Hendricks in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old snapped a modest five-game hit streak Saturday but rebounded with his first multi-hit effort of the season. Overall, he's slashing an uninspiring .152/.193/.291 with three home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored across 83 plate appearances.
