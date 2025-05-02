Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a run scored Thursday against the Brewers.
Vaughn recorded a single in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to a modest four games. However, the good news ends there, as he is still hitting only .167 with a career-worst 23.1 percent strikeout rate. Vaughn also has only one extra-base hit in his last nine games, causing his ISO to dip to .105 across 121 plate appearances on the campaign.
