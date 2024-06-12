Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Vaughn has hit safely in his last 11 games, going 16-for-44 (.364) with three homers and five RBI in that span. The first baseman is up to a .226/.283/.372 slash line with seven long balls, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and one stolen base across 62 contests. Vaughn hasn't been at risk of losing playing time in the White Sox's weak offense, but his recent play has positioned him as one of the team's better batters after he shook off his slow start to the campaign.