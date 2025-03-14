Vaughn has only one extra-base hit across 26 at-bats in Cactus League action.

Vaughn has seven hits this spring, leading to a decent .269 average. The lack of pop could be a concern, though he's been very consistent across his four big-league seasons by posting ISOs between .156 and .171 in each campaign. Vaughn doesn't appear to have much upside heading into the 2025 season -- especially considering the state of the White Sox's lineup -- but he should be a near every day player hitting in the middle of the order.