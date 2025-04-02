Vaughn is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
It's the first day off this season for Vaughn, who is 3-for-19 with a home run in the first five contests. Nick Maton will start at first base and bat leadoff for the White Sox on Wednesday.
