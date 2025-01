Vaughn signed a one-year, $5.85 million contract with the White Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Vaughn had a career-worst .699 OPS in 149 games in 2024 but will still receive a sizable raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old should open 2025 as Chicago's primary first baseman, but his fantasy upside is limited coming off the down year and due to the lineup around him.