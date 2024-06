Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Red Sox.

Vaughn has had a forgettable start to the 2024 season, but he's picked up his performance of late. After Saturday's performance, he's now gone yard in three straight starts and also has at least one hit in eight straight games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-31 with six runs scored and four RBI.