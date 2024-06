Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Vaughn drove home Chicago's first run of the game with an RBI single in the third before adding a two-run shot in the fifth, boosting the team's lead to three runs. It marked the first baseman's fifth long ball in his last 10 games and he's now batting .340 in June with nine RBI and 11 runs scored. Vaughn has also recorded multiple hits in four of his last six contests.