Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over Detroit.

The outfielder made his White Sox debut Saturday, and he also made an impact. Goodwin plated Tim Anderson with an RBI double in the first inning. In the second, Goodwin added a three-run home run. He got aboard with a walk and scored on a passed ball in the fifth, and then added one more RBI with a groundout in the eighth. In 2020, the 30-year-old slashed a poor .215/.299/.417 with six homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and five stolen bases in 50 games between the Angels and the Reds. He's likely to serve as outfield depth while with the White Sox.