Palka was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday, Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reports.

Palka was recently placed on outright waivers by the Twins as they trimmed down to a 40-man roster. The White Sox, however, appear to like the upside of 26-year-old outfielder and will claim him off waivers. With Triple-A Rochester this past season, Palka batted .274 with 91 hits, 11 home runs and 42 RBI's across 362 plate appearances.