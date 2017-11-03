White Sox's Daniel Palka: Claimed off waivers by White Sox
Palka was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday, Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reports.
Palka was recently placed on outright waivers by the Twins as they trimmed down to a 40-man roster. The White Sox, however, appear to like the upside of 26-year-old outfielder and will claim him off waivers. With Triple-A Rochester this past season, Palka batted .274 with 91 hits, 11 home runs and 42 RBI's across 362 plate appearances.
More News
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Reinstated from DL•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Begins rehab with rookie club•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Fractures index finger•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Bashes four home runs in two games at Double-A•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...