The White Sox sent Navarro outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Navarro made eight major-league appearances for the Sox last season, giving up seven runs across 8.2 innings. He put up a 4.33 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 43.2 frames in Charlotte, but he will likely need to improve upon those numbers in order to reclaim a spot on Chicago's 40-man roster.