The White Sox selected Navarro's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Navarro will come up from the minors to provide depth to a White Sox pitching staff that has seen a lot of players leave ahead of the trade deadline. The 25-year-old righty put up a 4.19 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 34.1 innings in Triple-A and will make his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.