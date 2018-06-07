Santiago (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts through five innings in a win Wednesday over Minnesota.

Santiago was shaky, but he managed to keep the ball in the ballpark and kept the floodgates from bursting. He needed a ridiculous 104 pitches to get through five innings, though, and even if he is lucky enough to strand seven of nine runners in future starts, counting on the White Sox offense and bullpen to help him hold onto wins in the later innings is a risky proposition at best. Santiago will carry a 4.96 ERA in to his next start Monday against Cleveland.