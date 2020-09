Dyson started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Nomar Mazara has started in right field against right-handers, but he was given the night off in favor of Dyson. Mazara is hitless over his last 11 at-bats and has a weak .555 OPS in 33 games. This may not be a permanent roster change, but Dyson could get more playing time as the White Sox prepare for the postseason.