White Sox's Joakim Soria: Mops up Friday's loss
Soria allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Rangers.
Soria, who started the season as the White Sox's closer, pitched in a non-save situation for the fourth straight appearance. He's been bypassed the last three times the White Sox had a chance to save a game, with manager Rick Renteria instead calling on Bruce Rondon or Nate Jones. Renteria has said only that his closer situation remains fluid, so we won't rule out Soria from picking up saves, but the recent usage pattern suggests Soria is not being considered for saves at this time.
