Soria struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his 14th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Royals.

Since moving back into the ninth-inning mix in early June, Soria has been lights out, posting a 1.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over his last 15.2 innings while converting 10 of 11 save chances. That success could very well get him traded into a setup role for a playoff contender by the end of the month, though, potentially kneecapping his fantasy value in formats that don't utilize holds.