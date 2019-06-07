Jay (groin) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jay started his rehab stint in the beginning of the week at Double-A Birmingham and went 2-for-10 over three games with the Barons. The veteran outfielder has yet to see MLB action this season dur to the right groin strain, but he appears to be progressing towards his 2019 debut.

More News
Our Latest Stories