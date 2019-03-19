White Sox's Jon Jay: Remains day-to-day
Jay (hip) said he's still day-to-day, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jay took some at-bats during a minor-league game Monday but is apparently still nursing a minor hip issue. The outfielder doesn't seem too worried about the injury. Assuming the veteran returns to action relatively soon, he should still have enough time to get ready for the start of the season.
