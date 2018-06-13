White Sox's Juan Minaya: Recalled from Charlotte
Minaya was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Minaya will take the roster spot of Nate Jones, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a muscled strain in his right arm prior to Wednesday's game against the Indians. Across five appearances with Chicago this season, Minaya has allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations during his time with the big-league club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....