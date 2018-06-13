Minaya was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Minaya will take the roster spot of Nate Jones, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a muscled strain in his right arm prior to Wednesday's game against the Indians. Across five appearances with Chicago this season, Minaya has allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations during his time with the big-league club.

