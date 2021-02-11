Wright joined the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Thursday.
Wright has thrown 258 career innings at the MLB level and hasn't made much of an impression, struggling to a 6.00 ERA. He spent last season winning a KBO championship with the NC Dinos, though he didn't excel at the lower level, either, posting a modest 4.68 ERA in 29 starts.
