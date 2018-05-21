Jones was not used in a save situation in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Instead of Jones, who was emerged the closer of choice for manager Rick Renteria, left-hander Jace Fry got the save chance and converted it. This could have been matchup decision with Fry getting the call with left-handed hitters Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo due in the ninth, but the decision could merely have been based on Jones having pitched three of the last four days.

