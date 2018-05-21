White Sox's Nate Jones: Bypassed for save
Jones was not used in a save situation in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Instead of Jones, who was emerged the closer of choice for manager Rick Renteria, left-hander Jace Fry got the save chance and converted it. This could have been matchup decision with Fry getting the call with left-handed hitters Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo due in the ninth, but the decision could merely have been based on Jones having pitched three of the last four days.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Notches another save Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Picks up second save•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Used in setup role•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Blows second save Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Effective in setup role•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Throws hat into closer ring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...