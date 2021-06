Jones was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jones joined the Dodgers' bullpen in mid-May, and he was somewhat inconsistent across the last few weeks. He struggled in his last two appearances and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings. The right-hander will now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Steven Souza, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.