Jones declined an assignment to the minor leagues and is now a free agent, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers outrighted Jones to their Triple-A club after he cleared waivers Saturday, but the veteran reliever exercised his option to decline the assignment and opted instead for free agency. The right-hander posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB in 19 innings with the Dodgers this season after registering a 6.27 ERA with Cincinnati last year, but his more-palatable career numbers -- including a 3.45 ERA and 9.7 K/9 -- could inspire an organization to give him another big-league opportunity.