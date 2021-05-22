Jones earned a hold against the Giants on Friday, pitching a perfect 1.2 innings and collecting two strikeouts.
The right-hander made his Dodgers debut after being let go by Atlanta on May 10. He provided 1.2 innings for a shorthanded bullpen and looked great in the process, retiring all five batters he faced while protecting a one-run lead. Jones has four holds overall this season and could work his way into a permanent spot among Los Angeles' relief corps if he's able to consistently pitch effectively as he did Friday.