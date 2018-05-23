Jones struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. He walked one and gave up one hit.

Jones came in for his third consecutive save opportunity, and closed out the game on 22 pitches (14 for strikes). Jones is now 4-for-6 in save chances, and has allowed just two hits in his last 4.2 innings of work. The 32-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, while sporting a 22:8 K:BB in 19 innings. At the moment, he appears to be the primary guy for save opportunities in the White Sox bullpen.