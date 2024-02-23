Burdick was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday.
Burdick was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday and will now join his third organization of the offseason. The 26-year-old's immediate outlook for playing time improves significantly with the rebuilding White Sox, though he'll need a strong showing during spring training to have a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.
