The Orioles claimed Burdick off waviers from the White Sox on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After being DFA'd by Chicago on Wednesday, Burdick will retain a 40-man roster spot as he moves to Baltimore. The Orioles already have a healthy amount of talent in their major-league outfield, so Burdick will head to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season and give the team some organizational depth.