The Reds designated Burdick for assignment Friday.

Burdick was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on April 24 but was never called up to the big-league roster. He slashed .180/.279/.327 across 172 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville and will likely remain in the Reds' organization if he clears waivers. Austin Wynns will take Burdick's spot on the 40-man roster.