The Reds claimed Burdick off waivers from the Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.

It's Burdick's fourth different organization since February, and that's counting just one of his two stints with Baltimore. The 27-year-old slashed .200/.281/.368 over 139 plate appearances with the Marlins from 2022 to 2023. He can handle all three outfield spots.