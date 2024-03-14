The White Sox designated Burdick for assignment Wednesday.

Burdick will be squeezed off the White Sox's 40-man roster as a result of Chicago receiving four players from the Padres in exchange for Dylan Cease. Burdick owns a .200/.281/.368 slash line across 139 career MLB plate appearances and went just 1-for-14 over eight games during spring training. The White Sox's poor outfield depth leaves room for Burdick to return to the big-league club this season, but he would likely need to show significant improvement at the plate first.