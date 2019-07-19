Manager Rick Renteria said after Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals that Detwiler would likely be moved back to the bullpen and replaced in the rotation by Dylan Covey next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After a two-week stint in the bullpen, Detwiler surprisingly re-entered the rotation Thursday but didn't find much success, lasting just 2.1 innings and surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk. Covey, meanwhile, came on to allow only one run over 2.2 innings of long relief, a performance that was apparently good enough to earn him another crack at a starting role. Covey and Detwiler appear set to swap roles again as the White Sox continue to search for solutions both in the bullpen and at the back end of the rotation.