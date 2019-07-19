White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Likely returning to bullpen
Manager Rick Renteria said after Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals that Detwiler would likely be moved back to the bullpen and replaced in the rotation by Dylan Covey next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After a two-week stint in the bullpen, Detwiler surprisingly re-entered the rotation Thursday but didn't find much success, lasting just 2.1 innings and surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk. Covey, meanwhile, came on to allow only one run over 2.2 innings of long relief, a performance that was apparently good enough to earn him another crack at a starting role. Covey and Detwiler appear set to swap roles again as the White Sox continue to search for solutions both in the bullpen and at the back end of the rotation.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Hit hard in short outing•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Set to start Thursday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Immediately needed in new role•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Moving to bullpen•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Works six innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Will earn another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...